Police ‘Confirm’ Gunmen Attack On Travellers Near Rigasa Railway Station In Kaduna

Gunmen on Saturday attacked vehicles conveying travellers shortly after arriving Rigasa railway station from Abuja, injured some of train passengers and abducted several others.

Concise News understands that the attack occurred along the road linking airport road from the railway station at about 8pm.

A similar attack occurred on Friday at about the same time on the same road after passengers left the train station heading to their homes in Kaduna and other places.

Already, some families of those abducted have been contacted by the kidnappers demanding N20 million ransom.

One of those shot by the kidnappers is currently in critical condition at the 44 Army Reference Hospital Kaduna receiving treatment.

An eye-witness at the train station motor park told NAN on condition of anonymity that some of the vehicles hurriedly turned back when they heard gunshots.

“This is the second time they attacked vehicles conveying travellers who alighted from the train along same road.

“A similar incident happened on Friday night and again they attacked travellers on Saturday night,” he said.

When contacted, the Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, confirmed the incident and promised to provide details later.

Kaduna Govt Confirms Case Of Lassa Fever

In related news, the Kaduna State Ministry of Health on Saturday confirmed that a 36-year-old man in Chikun Local Government Area of the state has tested positive to Lassa fever virus.

A statement by the Commissioner for Health, Amina Baloni, says that the patient is being given necessary treatment and measures are put in place to prevent the widespread.

“The ministry of health reiterates its appeal to the public to maintain the highest standard of individual hygiene and to report any suspected cases promptly to the nearest health facility.

“Test results have confirmed a case of lassa fever in a 36-year-old male patient who is being given the necessary treatment at the infectious disease control centre.

“The ministry of health has supplied our infectious disease control centre with the necessary commodities and our health personnel are ready to manage any cases that may arise.

“The epidemiology unit is monitoring the situation closely, and all health facilities are on alert for prompt referral of suspected cases.

“We wish to appeal to members of the public to maintain the highest standard of personal hygiene, keep food in proper storage, remain vigilant and to report suspected cases to the relevant authorities.

“Suspected cases should be reported to the state epidemiology unit on 0803645755 or 08027396344”, Boloni said.