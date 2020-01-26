One Feared Dead, Others Injured As Boko Haram Bomb Mosque In Borno

A 12-year-old child has been killed and many people injured after twin suicide bombers linked to the Boko Haram sect attacked a mosque in Gwoza, Borno state, on Sunday.

The suicide bombers forced their way into the mosque while prayer was ongoing, reports The Cable quoting a security source.

The online news platform quoted the source as saying that before some persons in the neighbourhood raised the alarm, the attackers had already gained entry into the mosque.

The incident happened around Guduf Nagadiyo at Bulabaulin in Gwoza.

Soldiers from 192 battalion of the Nigerian Army later cordoned off the mosque.

A resident said the suicide bombers might have infiltrated the town during a wedding which held at the palace of the emir of Gwoza on Saturday.