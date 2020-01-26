Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Sunday, Jan. 26th, 2020

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Sunday, January 26th, 2020.

The Muhammadu Buhari government has an ongoing major road project in all states in the country, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. Osinbajo said this on Saturday in Lagos State during a keynote address at a Christian gathering, noting that the Federal Government’s interventions across all sectors will yield results.

The abducted girl Leah Sharibu has given birth to a baby boy for a top commander of the Boko Haram terrorist group. Leah was abducted alongside other girls in a Dapchi, Adamawa State school by the insurgents since February 2018 and was not released following her refusal to deny the Christian faith.

The wife of the slain Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State Lawan Andimi has said her husband did not die in vain. Andimi was executed by Boko Haram insurgents on Tuesday days after he was abducted by the group. While reacting to the death of her husband, Mrs Andimi expressed happiness that her husband was with God and did not deny Jesus Christ.

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, has denied participation in Saturday’s rerun election for Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District and other rerun elections in the state. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused Apkabio of planning to rig the rerun elections in Essien Udim area of the state.

The United Nations (UN) has urged the Nigerian government to find a political solution to the Boko Haram insurgency in the Northeast region of the country. The United Nations (UN) Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, made this known on Friday at a press briefing to conclude the visit EU Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic, to Nigeria.

A Divisional High Court in Kogi State has sentenced a former Commissioner for Agriculture, Zacchaeus Atte, to 19 years in prison for “stealing N19 million.” The presiding judge J.J. Majebi handed the jail term to Atte, after he was found guilty on seven out of the 11 counts of the charges levelled against him by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The pan-Yoruba group Afenifere has condemned the murder of popular Trado-medical practitioner, Fatai ‘Oko Oloyun’ Yusuf, by unknown gunmen on Thursday. Oko Oloyun was shot dead on Thursday while travelling from Lagos to Iseyin in Oyo State, where he recently commissioned a big building for business.

The Bauchi state government has discovered no fewer than 15 new cases of the dreaded Lassa fever and confirmed three new cases of the disease in the state. The Executive Chairman of Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Rilwanu Mohammed, confirmed the cases during a press briefing in Bauchi over the weekend.

Days after several residents of Tarkwa Bay, an island near the Lagos harbour, were rendered homeless, former BBNaija housemate Oluwabusayi abiri aka Khloe has vowed to render supports to the affected people. Soldiers stormed their homes on Tuesday, January 21, forcefully evicted them, and their homes were demolished.

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has said he wants to stay with the West Africans due to the crop of youngsters the country parades. The Super Eagles coach’s contract expires in June with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) yet to offer him a new deal. He was named the coach of the three-time African kings in August 2016, leading Nigeria to the 2018 World Cup and the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) where the Eagles picked the bronze medal.

