N-Power Stipend News: Will Batch A Beneficiaries Get Paid January Allowance?

By - 25 minutes ago on January 26, 2020
Beneficiaries of the Muhammadu Buhari administration’s N-Power initiative are still agitated by this month’s media reports of possible exit of 200, 000 Nigerian youths from the famed scheme, as they anticipate their January stipend, Concise News reports.

This writer understands that being the last week of the month, stipends are expected to be settled soon.

However, as delay has been customary of N-Power, beneficiaries may have to complain a lot on social media before receiving their N30, 000 (approximately 83 US Dollars) monthly pay.

Yet, the pioneer volunteers are not sure if January stipend is going to be their last pay in the scheme or not.

Majority of them are positive that ‘good news’ awaits them though.

Check out some reactions below:

