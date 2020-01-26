Leah Sharibu’s Father Reacts To Childbirth Report

Leah Sharibu’s father, Nathan Sharibu, says he will not give any credence to reports that his daughter has given birth and has been married off to a Boko Haram commander.

Mr Sharibu made this known after journalist Ahmad Sakilda, believed to have access to the terrorists, tweeted that the abducted Dapchi schoolgirl was now a mother.

“Why, I wonder, do we pretend that leaving Leah behind won’t result in pregnancy? Since the terror group announced condemning her to slavery, is there any step or collective focus on preventing similar occurrences? She’s a mother, but I don’t know about the gender of the baby,” he tweeted on Sunday.

But in a phone conversation with Channels Television, Mr Sharibu said he would rather not make any comment on the issue.

Leah was among 110 students of Government Girls Science and Technical Secondary School, Dapchi, kidnapped by a faction of Boko Haram terrorists in February, 2018.

In March of the same year, the terrorists released all the students they had abducted excluding Leah.

They reportedly kept Leah Sharibu because she refused to comply with their demands and convert to Islam.