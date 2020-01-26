Home » Lassa: Sokoto Mobilises Health Workers

Lassa: Sokoto Mobilises Health Workers

By - 13 hours ago on January 26, 2020
The government of Sokoto state, northwest Nigeria, says it is working towards taming the spread of Lassa fever.

Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr. Ali Inname, said the state had made some preparations and deployed experts to sensitise people on what is needed to be done to prevent the disease.

He said the state government through ministry of health and other relevant agencies were doing everything possible to save people from the disease.

According to him, although, there is no reported case of lassa fever in the state but his ministry has stocked Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) drugs and other emergency response equipment.

He added that there would be wider lassa fever sensitisation campaign by health workers and jingles in the media for general public.

“We will also embark on a vigorous sensitisation against the disease in all nooks and crannies of the state,” he said.

The commissioner urged the public to report any suspected case to the nearest health facility for quick intervention.

He further advised them to keep anything consumable away from rodents.

