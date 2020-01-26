Lassa Fever: One Person Dies In Ogun

One person has lost his life in Ogun State following the recent Lassa fever outbreak in parts of the country.

It is the first case of Lassa fever to be reported in the state.

According to Channels TV, the victim, 26-year-old Titilayo Akinsola, had been rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Idi-aba in Abeokuta, on Wednesday and after a series of tests, she was diagnosed with the virus.

The Public Relations Officer of the hospital, Segun Orisajo, said Akinsola eventually died after failed attempts by the medical team to save her life.

“Yes she (Akinsola) was rushed to the hospital four days ago and series of tests confirmed that she had Lassa fever,” he said.

“Our medical team did everything possible to save her life but unfortunately she died.”

Orisajo, however, asked members of the public not to panic, insisting that the hospital, in conjunction with the state government, is doing their best to prevent further spread of the disease.

“The hospital management is in touch with the Ministry of Health to work together to put everything in check. There’s no cause for alarm.”

Days prior to the incident, the state government had dismissed a report by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), which listed Ogun among states with Lassa Fever in the country.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker in the statement, insisted that there was no case of Lassa fever in the state.

She, however, noted that the government had put its health officials on red alert in the event of a suspected case.