Kobe Bryant Dead: US President Trump Reacts

US President Donald Trump has referred to NBA superstar Kobe Bryant’s death as “terrible news.”

The American basketball legend, 41, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, United States.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff Office said all five onboard died but did not confirm the identities of the other passengers.

“Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news!” the president tweeted.

