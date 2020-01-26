Home » Kobe Bryant Dead: Immense Sadness, Shock All Over The World

Kobe Bryant Dead: Immense Sadness, Shock All Over The World

By - 7 minutes ago on January 26, 2020
Immense Sadness, Shock All Over The World Over Kobe's Tragic Death

NBA Basketball icon Kobe Bryant, 41, reportedly died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday/Twitter

The sporting world was hit with stunning news on Sunday when multiple outlets reported that American basketball legend, Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, USA.

Concise News reports that Bryant was among the five people on board the helicopter that crashed on a hillside near Malibu.

The LA County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that all five people on board died in the private helicopter crash.

Bryant had been in the news as LeBron James passed him for third on all-time NBA scoring list; Bryant sent a tweet congratulating LeBron at 10:39 p.m. Saturday night.

See some reactions below:

