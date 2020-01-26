Kobe Bryant Dead: Immense Sadness, Shock All Over The World

The sporting world was hit with stunning news on Sunday when multiple outlets reported that American basketball legend, Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, USA.

Concise News reports that Bryant was among the five people on board the helicopter that crashed on a hillside near Malibu.

The LA County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that all five people on board died in the private helicopter crash.

Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

Bryant had been in the news as LeBron James passed him for third on all-time NBA scoring list; Bryant sent a tweet congratulating LeBron at 10:39 p.m. Saturday night.

See some reactions below:

I’m so sad and stunned right now. In Staples Arena, where Kobe created so many memories for all of us, preparing to pay tribute to another brilliant man we lost too soon, Nipsey Hussle. Life can be so brutal and senseless sometimes. Hold on to your loved ones. We miss you, Kobe — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant. His teachings, his excellence and the legacy that reaches beyond basketball. I have always admired Kobe for his mentality, how he manifested his will. Unstoppable. Kobe…thank you for the lessons. Thank you for being a true champion & sharing your gifts with us ❤️🐍 pic.twitter.com/QmkynjpW6S — Demetria Obilor (@DemetriaObilor) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe Bryant 🕊

We’ll never forget you 😔🙏 pic.twitter.com/PFyrHtKrnE — Post Bad Sneakers (@RealSneakers_) January 26, 2020

kobe bryant… i cant believe it, may he rest in peace, absolute great of the game 💔 — AF (@fovvs) January 26, 2020

Rest In Peace Kobe Bryant. Thank you for inspiring us all, one of the greatest athletes ever. A legend. — Luminosity Gaming (@Luminosity) January 26, 2020

So heartbroken for Kobe’s family, whose tragedy is now a publicly marketable and consumable news story. Grief is so terrible and impossible to fully understand. Now the whole world is reacting to it in their own ways. I pray for their family and their ability to mourn peacefully. — Cam Kasky (@cameron_kasky) January 26, 2020

Rest in peace to Kobe Bryant. A true legend and role model for competitors of all kinds. — TSM (@TSM) January 26, 2020

i dont want a world without kobe — dante (@dmainy_13) January 26, 2020

Oh Kobe.. I am shattered. May God be with his family. Na wa!! — Oma Akatugba (@omaakatugba) January 26, 2020