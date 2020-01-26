Kobe Bryant: Barack Obama Reacts To Sports Icon’s Tragic Death

Former US President Barack Obama has described Sunday’s death of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant as “an unthinkable day.”

The American basketball legend, 41, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, United States.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff Office said all five onboard died but did not confirm the identities of the other passengers.

“Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.” the erstwhile American leader tweeted via his verified handle.

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

See some other reactions from notable personalities across the globe below:

Kobe is a G. Will always be remembered. @kobebryant Sad day. — Idris Elba (@idriselba) January 26, 2020

I join the rest of the sporting world, particularly basketball lovers to mourn the death of one of the basket ball greats- Kobe Bryant. His death is heart wrenching and concentrates the mind. God knows best ! No one knows. — Sunday Dare (@SundayDareSD) January 26, 2020

Dia triste pra nós dos esporte, pra nós fãs e principalmente pra família e amigos de kobe. Com suas mãos se fez lenda, obrigado por exaltar o esporte Kobe… que Deus conforte o coração de sua família e amigos 🙏🏽🖤 #ripkobebryant #24 pic.twitter.com/QPjIy7Fhou — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) January 26, 2020

I still can’t believe the news. I’m very sorry about what happened. My condolences and best wishes to Kobe’s whole family. #RIPMAMBA 💔😔 — Chicharito Hernandez (@CH14_) January 26, 2020