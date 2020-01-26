Home » Kobe Bryant: Barack Obama Reacts To Sports Icon’s Tragic Death

Kobe Bryant: Barack Obama Reacts To Sports Icon’s Tragic Death

By - 2 minutes ago on January 26, 2020
NBA Basketball icon Kobe Bryant, 41, has reportedly died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday/Twitter

Former US President Barack Obama has described Sunday’s death of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant as “an unthinkable day.”

The American basketball legend, 41, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, United States.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff Office said all five onboard died but did not confirm the identities of the other passengers.

“Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.” the erstwhile American leader tweeted via his verified handle.

See some other reactions from notable personalities across the globe below:

