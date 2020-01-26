Home » Kaduna Rerun: PDP Clinches House Of Assembly Seat

Kaduna Rerun: PDP Clinches House Of Assembly Seat

By - 18 minutes ago on January 26, 2020
Kaduna Rerun: PDP Clinches House Of Assembly Seat

PDP members

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mrs Comfort Amwe of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of the rerun election for Sanga constituency seat in the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

The Returning Officer, Salihu Kargi of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria who announced the results in Gwantu on Sunday, said Amwe polled 19,815 votes to defeat Haliru Gambo-Dangana of the APC who scored 19,688 votes.

The rerun election was conducted in 14 polling units in the local government.

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Donatus Anichukwueze is a journalism graduate from the Lagos State University, School of Communication. He's a writer with a special interest in technology, sports, entertainment and politics. He's also a through and through Chelsea FC fan.

Add Concise To Homescreen.