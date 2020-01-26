Imo North Senatorial Candidate Shot Dead By NSCDC Official

Ndubuisi Emenike, the Action Alliance candidate in the Imo North 2019 senatorial election, has been shot dead by an operative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Spokesman for the police in Imo Orlando Ikeokwu told newsmen that Emenike was shot dead by the NSCDC official during a celebration party held in honour of APC’s Miriam Onuoha the winner of the Okigwe North Federal Constituency.

It was learned that the said NSCDC operative was attached to Emenike and had escorted him to the victory party.

According to witnesses, the NSCDC official was shooting consistently into the air and mistakenly shot his boss who fell and lost consciousness.

Ikeokwu also said that the NSCDC official had been arrested and investigation into the incident had commenced.