Grammys 2020 Live Stream: How To Watch

The 62nd Grammy Awards hold Sunday January 26, with Nigerians hoping that afrobeats sensation Burna Boy will be among the winners on the night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Burna Boy’s ‘African Giant’ was nominated in the World Music Album category and many expect the singer, born Damini Ogulu, who has had a remarkable career, to win.

This year’s show is going to be hosted by 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys and will feature performances by Lizzo, Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton.

Here is how to watch the award ceremony

The 62nd Grammy Awards begins at 2am (Nigerian time) on Monday, and you can watch all the action on DSTV Channel 103.

Also, viewers without access to television can watch the show by tuning into CBS’ live stream on the network’s website or the CBS All Access app.

Those with access to Hulu + Live, Apple TV, YouTube TV, Amazon Fire, PlayStation Vue, Roku and Xbox One can also live stream the Grammys.