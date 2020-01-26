Cross River Rerun: INEC Cancels Elections In Eight Polling Units

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the cancellation of rerun elections in eight polling units in Cross River state, southern Nigeria.

The commission said the reason for the action was because of seizure of election materials for the units by unknown gunmen.

It was learnt that the materials were seized when the supervisory presiding officer (SPO) for the rerun in Afafanyi/Igonigoni ward, Abi LGA, was abducted.

The gunmen had also abducted other electoral officials who were in company of the SPO, but held him and the materials.

INEC in a statement said though the official has now been released, elections did not hold in the eight polling units.

It listed items seized by the gunmen as nine smart card readers, 5,616 ballot papers, result sheets, mobile phones and cash.

“Apart from the policeman that sustained injury, no life was lost,” the statement said.

“However, the commission has cancelled the election in Afafanyi/Igonigoni ward consisting of eight polling units and 5,616 registered voters due to the violence (and) abduction of the SPO, ballot papers, result sheets and smart card readers.

“INEC does not reward impunity and violence.”

The commission appealed to the public to exercise patience, assuring the voters that “results from the polling units will reflect in the final collation and declaration of results.”