Buhari Govt. Has Major Road Projects In All States – Osinbajo

The Muhammadu Buhari government has an ongoing major road project in all states in the country, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Concise News reports that Osinbajo said this on Saturday in Lagos State during a keynote address at a Christian gathering, noting that the Federal Government’s interventions across all sectors will yield results.

“Our focus in the last few years has been on investing in roads, rail, and power; we have a major road project going on in every state of the federation,” Osinbajo said.

According to him, “Some of the road projects scheduled for substantial completion in 2020/2021 include the dualisation of Suleja-Minna Road, Ilorin-Jebba-Mokwa/Bokani Road, Nnewi-Oduma-Mpu (in Enugu)-Uburu (Ebonyi), Yenagoa-Okaki-Kolo-Nembe-Brass Road, Bodo-Bonny Road – with a bridge across the Opobo channel, the rehabilitation and expansion of Lagos-Badagry expressway and, of course, the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.”

Professor Osinbajo revealed that 19 other road projects measuring about 800 kilometres have been prioritised in 11 states across each of the six geo-political zones.

Furthermore, Osinbajo said the new Finance Act was the government’s fiscal response to issues of limited revenue sources and the need to improve the business environment.

“The Act has two main purposes with extremely beneficial effects on the Nigerian economy. It addresses the issue of domestic revenue mobilisation on which Nigeria has often paraded quite a low record,” he added.

“However, even while achieving this objective for the public sector, the Finance Act is calibrated to improve the ease of doing business in Nigeria and actively foster private sector growth.”