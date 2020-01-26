Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash

American basketball legend Kobe Bryant has been killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Concise News understands that Bryant was a passenger on board a helicopter that crashed in the Los Angeles County suburb of Calabasas,USA.

Bryant, 41, was allegedly traveling in his own private helicopter when it crashed. At least three other people were killed.

There were no survivors, and the cause of the crash is under investigation, according to TMZ.

An 18-time NBA All-Star, Bryant was widely considered to be one of the greatest basketball players of all-time. He was voted the NBA’s Most Valuable Player in 2008 and went on to win two gold medals with the USA Men’s Basketball team in 2008 and 2012.

He is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and four daughters – Gianna, Natalia and Bianca and Capri. His youngest daughter was born just last June.