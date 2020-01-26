Apostle Chris Reveals What God Told Him About Bobrisky

Apostle Chris Omáshòlä of the Zionwealth Of Life Assembly in Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria says God told him that those sponsoring prominent transgender person, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky ‘are cursed’.

Concise News reports that the religious socio-political evangelist warned supporters of ‘agent of darkness’ Bobrisky that they’d produce more of Bobrisky’s type.

Tweets on the known handle of Apostle Omáshòlä reads on Saturday:

“#BOBRISKY is an Agent of Darkness, on a demonic mission to spread d Gospel Of Transgenderism across African.His demonic agender is driving GAYISM acceptability in Africa against our culture. BOBRISKY should repent now or He’ll not only rot in Jail, He’ll rot in Hell. #JesusIsLord

“God said Those supporting and sponsoring #Bobrisky are cursed and will give birth to more #BOBRISKY’s in Jesus Name if they don’t repent. He is Evil and poses a huge threat to our collective societal moral values. He should be stop from inspiring more of his kind. #JesusIsLord.”

Bobrisky Can Never Be Turned Back Into A Man – Apostle Chris

Earlier on Saturday, Omáshòlä declared that Bobrisky ‘can never be turned back into a man’.

He concluded that Bobrisky ‘will only come out a Holy Woman’.

Apostle Omáshòlä therefore hailed security operatives for allegedly ‘seizing him’.

A tweet on the known handle of Apostle Omáshòlä reads on Saturday:

“Bobrisky can never be turned back into a Man, He’ll only come out a Holy Woman. Kudos to the Authorities.”

It would be recalled that popular news blog, Instablog9ja reported on Friday that Bobrisky was arrested by security operatives on Thursday night at his residence inside Bera Estate, Chevron Drive, Lekki and whisked away to an unknown destination.

The blog had claimed that his arrest is linked to his “cross-dressing” activities. One of the officers was also quoted as saying “we will turn him back to a guy.”

It is not the first time that Bobrisky will have matters to settle with law enforcement officers in Nigeria. During his last birthday, his celebration was widely reported to have disrupted by men of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

Bobrisky though, has since debunked rumours of his arrest or car(s) seizure.

In Nigeria, there are no Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) rights.