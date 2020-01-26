2023 Presidency: Arewa Consultative Forum Founder Tells Igbos What To Do To Produce Slot

Founding member of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) Alhaji Tanko Yakasai has advised Igbos in Nigeria to “work hard for power” as “there is no reason to deny the South-East the opportunity” regarding the 2023 presidential seat.

Concise News understands that Yakasai, an elder statesman, was speaking with newsmen after a closed-door peace initiative by some eminent Nigerians in Lagos recently.

“There is no reason to deny the South-East the opportunity to produce the presidential slot in 2023,” he said.

“The North, West have had it. It will not make sense to deny the South-East. But then, the Igbos have to work hard for power and convince people because it is a matter of numbers.

“They have to convince the rest of the country to accept whoever they put forward to be accepted.”

The Igbo, who are the inhabitants of Nigeria’s southeast region, are among the three most populous ethnic groups in the west African nation.

But since return to democracy in 1999, Nigeria has not had a president of Igbo extraction.

Yakasai said there was need for mass-based political parties that would be controlled by the masses and not by a few individuals.

“In our days, nobody ever claimed to be the owner of NPN, NCNC, NPP among others. The people must make sure they take ownership of the party,” he said.

“I hope the people will try to turn the parties to the masses. The mistake former President Olusegun Obasanjo made to say he was the national leader of a party killed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).”

Yakasai said that when ownership of power was controlled by entire members, the internal electoral process would become better.

“In our days, we pay to be members of our party. That way, no one or few persons can control the party. The beginning has a bearing on the process,” he said.

“Political parties must find a solution to do away with issues that will make the people sceptical.”

Yakasai Bares thoughts on Amotekun

On the “Amotekun” security outfit floated by governors of the South-West, Yakasai said arming the outfit was his major concern.

“If Amotekun is allowed, soon it may spill over to other regions and may become out of control when other regions come up with armed security outfits that may lead to uncontrollable situation in the country,” he said.