Why I Want To Stay As Super Eagles Coach – Gernot Rohr

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has said he wants to stay with the West Africans due to the crop of youngsters the country parades.

Concise News reports that the Super Eagles coach’s contract expires in June with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) yet to offer him a new deal.

He was named the coach of the three-time African kings in August 2016, leading Nigeria to the 2018 World Cup and the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) where the Eagles picked the bronze medal.

Speaking about his future with the team, the German coach admitted that it is rare for a gaffer to stay that long with the Nigerian team.

“I have been there for more than three years and it is long for Nigeria, because rarely can a coach be maintained for that long,” Rohr told Girondins33.

“And it was possible because the results were good, that the team has evolved and that we accomplished the mission of rejuvenation. It was planned and we managed to do it with young players including the two that you know, who play in the Girondins (Samuel Kalu and Josh Maja) and there are others in England, in Spain, etc…

“We no longer have a big star, because John Obi Mikel retired, Victor Moses also retired for family and age reasons … and even our top scorer, Odion Ighalo, announced his retirement after CAN 2019.

“We managed to find a scorer with Victor Osimhen, and other playmakers: we have Samuel Chukweze who plays at Villarreal, Samuel Kalu from Bordeaux who plays very very well with us – one of the best every time he plays with Nigeria. So we have a very, very young, promising team.”

On his contract with the NFF, the German said: “I would like to continue. We will soon see the (NFF) leaders, it (a meeting) is planned for the month of February, and possibly for before the matches of the month of March for the qualification for the African Cup of Nations, we could perhaps agree to continue the adventure with Nigeria.”