Why FA Cup Replays Should Be Scrapped – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has called for the scrapping of the replays in the English FA Cup citing fixture congestion.

Concise News reports that City are due to face Fulham in the FA Cup fourth-round on Sunday with the former Barcelona boss saying the League Cup should be cancelled, also.

City will face rivals Manchester United in the second leg of the League Cup semi-final, Tuesday, and Guardiola fears his players will be massively dealt with if Fulham draw the FA Cup tie.

“I’m not saying what the FA has to do. When I said my comment I never expected the League Cup or FA Cup was going to go,” the Spaniard said.

“What is nice about this country is how you maintain the traditions. In traditions, you can involve some new things to make the competitions nicer, but all the traditions are there, not just in sport but in culture and society and that is top. I admire that.

“The League Cup and FA Cup will be played. But maybe we could cancel the replays, have fewer teams in the Championship or Premier League.

“I tried to be honest and answer the question but I don’t think about what they have to do, it’s not my business. My business is to prepare my team better every day.

“When they decide to play these games, and the other games, we do it.”