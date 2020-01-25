One time Big Brother Africa winner, Uti Nwachukwu is of the opinion that Nigerians are rude, after a lady openly made some observations about him.

Concise News reports that Uti was had boarded a plane to Abuja where he saw two ladies who talked about him as one audibly said he was now slimmer than he used to be.

This didn’t go down well with the reality star, making him arrive at a conclusion that Nigerians are rude.

“Nigerians are so rude So I boarded the plane and I’m seated, People are Boarding. Two Ladies are approaching and one Audibly says : “Na Uti be dis wey siddon for front slim so, e been Fat B4″… … Kai. My life” he tweeted.