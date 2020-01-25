UN Tells Nigeria To Use Political Solution In Boko Haram Crisis

The United Nations (UN) has urged the Nigerian government to find a political solution to the Boko Haram insurgency in the Northeast region of the country, Concise News reports.

United Nations (UN) Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, made this known on Friday at a press briefing to conclude the visit EU Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic, to Nigeria.

The press briefing was also attended by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, and others.

Speaking further, Kallon said that the situation is not improving at all as thousands of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), who have earlier returned to their ancestral homes, are going back to the camps over fears of insurgent attacks.

The UN chief said the UN does not engage with terrorists, but that it can support the government in finding a solution to the insurgency.

He added that there has been a steady rise in the number of illegal checkpoints by armed groups and the killing of aid workers in the country.

“Let me make it emphatic that the UN doesn’t engage with terrorists or organisations designated as a terrorist. But the UN will support efforts by the government to try to find a solution to the crisis in north-east Nigeria,” he said.

Asked if there were ongoing efforts to get to the insurgents, he said: “Not at this point in time. I don’t even have the capacity and the systems to do this. We can support any effort by the government but in doing so to find a solution to this problem.

“When we talk about political solutions, we are looking at various elements that are so critical to restore hope, build trust and also get people to start rebuilding their lives and livelihoods.

“I strongly believe that where there is a political justification for conflict, there is a solution. You cannot harass the people you want to rule. It is not one of the easiest theories we addressed so far. You can gain power, but you cannot sustain power. So, there is a need to come to the table and try to find a political solution to the problem.

“Reconciliation is an area we can engage and support and who are we going to talk to? The crisis in the north-east is a regional crisis and it has a regional implication.

“So, the regional actors that are being affected by this crisis are also equally very important. So talking to Niger, Chad, and Cameroon which President Buhari has been doing and continue to do remains extremely critical in finding a solution to this crisis.”

Lenarcic, who spoke on behalf of the EU during his visit to Nigeria, asked the Federal Government to seek political solutions to the crisis in the North East.

He was also worried about the deplorable humanitarian situation and attacks on aid workers in the region.

The EU commissioner noted that although efforts have been made to battle the insurgents for almost a decade, it was time to strengthen regional collaboration and seek political solutions to end the crisis.