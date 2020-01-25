Transfer: Sarri Says Serie A Team Inter Brought Moses To Beef Up Squad

Inter Milan boss, Antonio Conte, has revealed he signed Victor Moses on loan from Chelsea to beef up the squad, Concise News reports.

Moses, 29, teamed up with Inter earlier this week, some days after Ashley Young, 34, joined the Italian Serie A side from Manchester United.

Conte, during his time at Chelsea, made Mosese one of his key men with the Nigerian claiming the FA Cup and Premier League crown during the 2016/2017 season.

Speaking on Saturday during a press conference ahead of Inter’s game against Cagliari, Conte said the former Wigan star came in to replace wing-back Valentino Lazaro who joined Newcastle United.

He noted that Young was signed to provide cover for the injured Kwadwo Asamoah, also.

“We added Young o make up for Asamoah’s serious injury, on the right you talk about Moses, but he arrived because at the same time Lazaro left,” he said. “There are additions, but there are also departures and injuries.

“And we aren’t buying half of the starters on Real Madrid, but rather players that arrive on loan and are 34 years old.”