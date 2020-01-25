Transfer: Arteta Reacts As Barcelona Eyes Aubameyang

Arsenal head coach, Mikel Arteta, has played down reports that captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, accepted to sign for the Spanish side, Barcelona.

Concise News had reported that Aubameyang whose contract will be remaining one year at the end of the season, agreed to team up with the Nou Camp outfit.

Arteta, however, has insisted that the Gabonese is happy at the North London club, adding that he recently discussed with the 30-year-old.

“As far as I know, I think a week ago, we were discussing that he said he was so happy, that he didn’t agree with the things that were being written in the media, that he has his future here,” the former Everton player said in a press conference, Friday. “I’m so happy with that so that’s where I’m standing at the moment.”