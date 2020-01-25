Simi, Adekunle Gold’s Twitter Drama Over Yoruba Delicacy

Drama between celebrity couple, Simi and Adekunle Gold is always something to watch out for and they have yet again displayed their sense of humour and goofiness on Twitter.

Concise News reports that Simi on Friday, took to the micro-blogging platform to express her hatred for Yoruba delicacy, Gbegiri and Semo.

“Gbegiri is disgusting. Discuss. Like how can you eat amala and beans? are you feeling okay? Also, I don’t know why anybody with a conscience eats semo. ”

In his response, Gold asked her to delete the tweet, but Simi jokingly said he shouldn’t tell her what to do, adding that she has his type at home.

“Don’t tell me what to do. I have your type at home.” she responded.

Replying again, Gold said “i am YOUR TYPE! bye”

Adekunle Gold, Simi Wedding Anniversary

Music lovers cannot but admire celebrity couple Adekunle Gold and Simi the more as they celebrate their first wedding anniversary with romantic messages on social media.

The celebrity couple sealed their love with a low-key traditional wedding in Lagos, 2019, with a few friends and family members in attendance.

In celebrating their anniversary, Gold shared a photo of Simi weaving his hair, with the caption “1 year in and I can’t even begin to say how blessed I am that it’s you I am doing this love something with. “You amuse me, you make me laugh, hard, you are so beautiful, I am lucky I get to love you forever. 🥂 Here’s to more beautiful memories together, doing great exploits and living our lives on our terms. Love you forever babe.”

Also on her Instagram page, SImi shared a lovely photo of them with the caption “Pretty baby. The very thing that you mean to me, I doubt you’ll ever fully understand. I don’t like to share our best moments, because they belong to us – so people might never even know the level of your special. It’s a really high level that is higher than other levels. No one is more in sync with me than you.

I love how you’re mindful of me. Nothing’s perfect. Not even with your Ikotun background – but I love how you deliberately want to be better. You will see something inside film and ask me at 2am how you can be a better man for me. Lol. So cute a man.