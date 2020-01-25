PDP Accuses Akpabio Of Planning To Rig Rerun Elections

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Minister of Niger Delta, Senator Godswill Apkabio, of planning to rig the rerun elections in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The PDP National Legal Adviser and the Chairman of the PDP election committee for Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District, Emmanuel Enoidem made the allegation in a press conference on Friday in Uyo, the state capital.

He accused Akpabio of flying a police chief, DIG Michael Igbizi into the state to help rig the election for the APC.

Enoidem alleged: “Akpabio is determined to massively rig the elections in aid of his party’s candidates for the House of Representatives and House of Assembly just to deceive the world that APC is popular in his Local Government Area.

“To achieve this, Senator Akpabio has procured the service of DIG Michael Igbizi (who flew on the same Ibom Air flight and indeed sat on the same seat with him yesterday) whose intention is to reenact the roles played by AIG Musa Kimo during the last elections.”

Enoidem urged journalists, civil society groups and observers both local and international to witness the elections in Essien Udiim.

He said: “We advise them to come with sophisticated technology gadgets with simultaneous recording and transmitting devices as they tour the various units”.

Concise News had reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced its withdrawal from the rerun elections in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The state Chairman of the party, Ini Okopido, made this known during a press conference on Friday evening at the party’s secretariat in Uyo, the state capital.

Stating the reason for the party’s action, Okopido accused the state Independent Electoral Commission in the state of bias and favouritism.

The state APC chairman said both Senator Godswill Akpabio whose candidacy has been replaced with Ekperikpe Ekpo for the Senatorial District election and Nse Ntuen for Essien Udim State Constituency will not participate in the elections.

He said the party has instituted a court process against INEC for failing to affirm the victory of Nse Ntuen as the member representing Essien Udim in the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly as ordered by the Appeal court.