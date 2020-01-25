Oko Oloyun: Afenifere Reacts To Murder Of Trado-Medical Practitioner

The pan-Yoruba group Afenifere has condemned the murder of popular Trado-medical practitioner, Fatai ‘Oko Oloyun’ Yusuf, by unknown gunmen on Thursday.

Concise News reports that Oko Oloyun was shot dead on Thursday while travelling from Lagos to Iseyin in Oyo State, where he recently commissioned a big building for business.

He was hit by a bullet after a suspected gunmen shot at his vehicle about 4:30 pm on Eruwa-Igbo-Ora road. Oko Oloyun’s corpse has since been deposited in the Igbo-Ora General Hospital, Oyo State.

The Oyo State Police Command had linked his death to the alleged fraud discovered in his Lagos office and have arrested two police escorts in connection to the murder of the businessman.

But in a statement on Friday, Yinka Odumakin, Afenifere spokesman, accused the police of attempting to cover the murder of Oko Oloyun by diverting public attention.

Odumakin urged the police to admit that the Ibarapa area is “a notorious axis of Fulani bandits”.

“The attention of Afenifere has been called to the brutal murder of Oko Oloyun in the continued sad and long story of insecurity in Yoruba land. We pray for the repose of the soul of the gentleman and we promise to take keen interest in the investigations into the dastardly act,” the statement read.

“Smarting from the abandoned investigation into the July 12, 2019 murder of Mrs Funke Olakunrin’s murder we urge the police not to attempt another cover – up on this murder. We say this because we have noted the rushed statement of the police suggesting a desperate attempt to divert attention from the fact that the Eruwa-Igbo Ora route on which he was killed is a notorious axis of Fulani bandits.

“The police rushing to the press unprofessionally to say he discovered fraud in his office before the incident without carrying out any investigation may foreclose other possible leads. Every life of a human being is precious to us and this is another test to the capacity of the Nigerian police seriously challenged at the moment.”