Nigerian Singers Congratulate Burna Boy Ahead Grammy Awards

With just few hours to the 62nd Grammy Awards, some Nigerian artistes have taken to social media to congratulate Afro-fusion singer, Burna Boy while expressing hope that he would win.

Concise News reports that Burna Boy was nominated in the World Music category for his album ‘African Giant‘ which was released on Friday, July 26, featuring acts like YG, Darmian Marley, Jorja Smith, Manifest, Angelique Kidjo among others.

The World Music category has African music legend Angelique Kidjo, a Grammy winner, as a nominee, and Altin Gün.

Since the announcement of the 2020 Grammy nominees Burna Boy and other entertainers have shown optimism that he would bring home the award.

The singer took to his Twitter handle on Friday, January 24, to ask his followers if they could keep secrets.

Could it be that Burna Boy is rest assured he would win the award? That was a question his fans asked themselves.

Let’s keep our fingers crossed as we await the event on Sunday, January 26.

Meanwhile, some singers like D’banj and Davido have congratulated Burna Boy..

“Congrats in advance fam !!! ! Big weekend for you ! It’s already yours in Jesus name,” Davido tweeted.

Congrats in advance fam !!! 🏆! Big weekend for you ! It’s already yours in Jesus name … #Grammys — Davido (@davido) January 25, 2020

Also on his Twitter handle, D’banj wrote: “Good Luck Burna Boy Bring The Grammy Home”

Good Luck Burna Boy 🖤 Bring The Grammy Home 🙏🏿 — D'banj D Kokomaster (@iamdbanj) January 25, 2020

The Afro-fusion singer has been the toast of fans on social media, after his melodious rendition in Beyonce’s ‘Lion King’album released last Friday, July 19.

The singer has, no doubt, carved a niche for himself with his melodic delivery as well as making significant record of a Nigerian artiste performing to the entire United States on Jimmy Kimmel Live show.