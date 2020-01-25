Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Saturday, Jan. 25th, 2020

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Saturday, January 25th, 2020.

The Transparency International (TI) report on Nigeria is unfair, the Independent and Financial Crimes Commission (ICPC) has claimed. TI released its 2019 Corruption Perception Index (CPI) on Thursday, ranking Nigeria 146 out of 180 nations. Also, it scored the West African nation 26 out of 100 points, a fall from the 2018 report. The ICPC in a statement on Friday, however, accused TI of not recognising President Muhammadu Buhari’s effort in the fight against corruption.

Governors under the All Progressives Congress (APC) have adopted “Community Policing” to tackle insecurity in their respective states. Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State who is the Chairman, Northern Governors’ Forum (NGF) said this on Friday in Abuja at the first quarterly meeting of the Governance Programme Steering Committee of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF).

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, has rubbished the latest Transparency International (T.I) report, claiming it is not research-based. TI released its 2019 Corruption Perception Index (CPI) on Thursday, ranking Nigeria 146 out of 180 nations. Also, it scored the West African nation 26 out of 100 points, a fall from the 2018 report.

The United Nations and the European Union have raised serious concerns about the resurgence in Boko Haram attacks on communities in Northeast Nigeria. Speaking on Friday in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, and the EU Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic, said the situation was not improving at all.

Leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has declared Friday, 31 January, to Sunday, 2 February 2020, as days for special fasting and prayer for Nigeria in all churches, home and abroad. The President of the Christian body Samson Ayokunle, said that the fasting was for the gruesome killing of innocent Nigerians to stop.

University lecturers have threatened a “No Pay, No Work” action over the Federal Government’s plan to withhold the January salary of some of their colleagues who failed to enrol on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS). The lecturers under aegis of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) issued the threat in an interview with NAN on Friday in Abuja.

Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi has expressed sadness and disappointment with the pace of work by the contractors handling the Lagos-Ibadan rail line. Amaechi made his feelings known on Friday in a series of tweets on his official handle after inspecting the Apapa port axis of the rail line.

Two police escorts that were with popular Trado-Medical practitioner, Fatai ‘Oko Oloyun’ Yusuf when he was killed have been arrested by the Police in Oyo State. Oko Oloyun was shot dead on Thursday while travelling from Lagos to Iseyin in Oyo State, where he recently commissioned a big building for business.

In a bid to encourage the military, the Actors’ Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has produced an advocacy movie titled “Operation Last Dance” to tackle the ongoing war against terrorism and insurgency. Speaking with newsmen on Friday, the AGN President, Emeka Rollas, said that the guild had resolved to support the military using their acting prowess.

Manchester United are targetting loan deals for strikers Odion Ighalo and Islam Slimani following Marcus Rashford’s injury. The former Watford forward Ighalo is with Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua and has two years left on his contract while Slimani is on loan at Monaco from Leicester. Nigeria international Ighalo scored 17 goals in 55 Premier League appearances for the Hornets before securing a move to Chinese League One in 2017.

