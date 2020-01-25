Kaduna Re-Run Election: Voter Apathy Recorded

The State House of Assembly re-run election for Sanga and Kagarko local government areas in Kaduna state has witnessed voter apathy.

The chairman of Sanga logal government, Charles Danladi, while speaking with newsmen, said the low turnout was recorded as a result of voters’ unwillingness to travel from far places to cast their votes.

“Most of the people that did not show up are those who registered here, but however, live in other places,”he said.

“People are usually reluctant to travel from far places for re-run elections; but we are hopeful the turnout would eventually improve.”

Danladi, who expressed satisfaction over the level of preparedness, as well as the security arrangement, urged the people to sustain the peaceful atmosphere to ensure a credible outcome of the exercise.

In his remarks, Emmanuel Jakada, who is the chairman All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, said he was optimistic of a peaceful re-run, and commended the voters for the orderly manner they were conducting themselves.

Jakada, however, denied claims of alleged deployment of thugs by APC to de-stabilise the process, saying; “these are mere insinuations that do not hold water’’.

“The party has done its necessary arrangements to ensure victory at the end of the exercise God-willing,” he said.

Malam Haruna Bisallah of Gwantu 003 Polling Unit, told NAN that the exercise commenced a few minutes past 8: 00 a.m., and that; “there is so far, no cause for alarm’’.

This platform reports that the re-run election in Sanga is expected to hold in 14 wards.