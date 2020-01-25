Journalist Reveals Why Burna Boy May Lose Grammy Award

While Nigerians have expressed hope that self-proclaimed African Giant, Burna Boy will bring home Grammy award, controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo has said he might lose it to Beninese singer Angelique Kidjo.

Concise News reports that Burna Boy was nominated in the World Music category for his album ‘African Giant‘ which was released on Friday, July 26, featuring acts like YG, Darmian Marley, Jorja Smith, Manifest, Angelique Kidjo among others.

The World Music category has African music legend like Angelique Kidjo who is also a Grammy winner as a nominee, Altin Gün among others.

However, Olunloyo, in a tweet expressed fears that Burna Boy may not win the award, on the claims that the competition is tight.

Lauding the “Ye” crooner’s efforts in the past year, the journalist said he deserves the nomination , but she has judged many award shows and thinks Angelique Kidjo may earn it.

Burnaboy worked hard 2019. As a veteran music Journalist and music Publicist, he earned the #Grammys nomination. I have judged many award shows with my academy votes including @TheJUNOAwards I think they may give it to Angelique Kidjo😧 The COMPETITION is tight #Kemitalks — Dr Kemi Olunloyo (Pharm.D)🇶🇦 (@KemiOlunloyo) January 23, 2020

The 62nd edition of the awards is scheduled to hold on Sunday, January 26.

Meanwhile, for some time now, the Afro-fusion singer has been the toast of the social media, after his melodious rendition in Beyonce’s ‘Lion King’album released last Friday, July 19.

The singer has in no doubt carved a niche for himself with his melodic delivery as well as making significant record of a Nigerian artist performing to the entire United States on Jimmy Kimmel Live show.