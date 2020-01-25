Nollywood screen diva, Iyabo Ojo has just portrayed the saying that every man has his secret sorrows which the world knows not, as she reveals that she sometimes goes through hard times.

The beautiful mother of two who recently clocked 42, in a social media post said even though she goes through those sad moments, she prefers to hide it.

Ojo who shared a stunning photo of herself, said life begins at 40 and she is enjoying it to the fullest.

“Life begins @ 40 & I’m living it to the fullest 🖤 Don’t be deceived I have my moments of sadness too I just don’t show it 😜

.#strongwomen,” she wrote.



Iyabo Ojo In Tears As She Encourages Fans

Iyabo OjoLast year, the actress, through her Instagram page shared a heartfelt story about her failed marriage, and how she raised her kids.

The film producer and entrepreneur made it known that we all have a story to tell and no matter how careful or cautious you can be, life has a way of taking its toll on people.

The mom of two uses this visual to encourage women to hold on and never give up, in commemoration of Mother’s day.

“Everyone has a story, everyone’s life is a story. I decided to share a bit with you, to strengthen and to encourage someone out there. We’re all capable of doing amazing things. but whenever you find yourself doubting how far you can go, just remember how far you have come.

“Never stop in your storm.

“Isaiah 41:10 So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand,” Ojo captioned her video.