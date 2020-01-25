An early morning fire outbreak in Amu market, Mushin, Lagos state has destroyed goods worth millions of Naira, Concise News understands.

The inferno which occurred in the early hours of Saturday, January 25, affected the building materials section of the market.

The cause of the outbreak which began from one of the shops is yet to be ascertained, as there was no power supply within the market.

However, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) is currently battling with the cause.

According to an eyewitness, the fire started at about 12:30 am from a spot in the market, thereby spreading to other buildings before arrival of LASEMA.

He said: “As at the time the fire started, that was no power supply. So it is difficult to say what actually caused the fire outbreak. Almost 90 per cent of the building materials have been destroyed but no life was lost.”

As at the time of filing this report, all efforts to speak to market leaders proved abortive, as there was confusion within the market, according to Sun news.