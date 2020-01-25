FA Cup: How Super Eagles Star Iheanacho Delivered Leicester City (Video)

Nigerian star Kelechi Iheanacho scored the only goal for Leicester City as they saw off Brentford City in a fourth-round FA Cup tie on Saturday.

Concise News reports that the Nigerian featured in the absence of England star Jamie Vardy and it took him just four minutes to score from a James Justin’s cross.

That was his seventh goal in 12 matches this season — and his ninth in nine FA Cup starts —as they knocked out the Championship side at the Griffin Park.

His compatriot Wilfred Ndidi did not feature in the game as he continues his rehabilitation following surgery.

Iheanacho took to his Twitter handle after the game to write: “Great work out there, on to the next round. Thanks to our fan for there support.”