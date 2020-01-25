Buhari Congratulates Amosun On 62nd Birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Governor of Ogun State Senator Ibikunle Amosun on the occasion of his 62nd birthday on Saturday.

The president made this known in a congratulatory letter by his media aide, Femi Adesina, on Saturday.

The letter said Buhari “felicitates most sincerely, with the immediate past Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, on the occasion of his 62nd birthday.”

It added that the President rejoiced with him, “for legions of achievements and successes in various fields of human endeavour.”

According to President Buhari, the former governor’s “dedication to public service and contributions to nation-building, both at state and federal levels are highly commendable.”

Adesina said the President joins Senator Amosun’s family, friends, and other well-wishers to celebrate with him on this joyous occasion.

The letter added that Buhari, on behalf of himself and the Federal Government, “prays that Almighty Allah grants the celebrant long life and good health to continue in the service of the nation and humanity.”