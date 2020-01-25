Boko Haram: We’d Defeat Insurgents, Buhari Assures EU

President Muhammadu Buhari has told the European Union (EU) that the country is capable of defeating Boko Haram insurgents, Concise News reports.

Buhari said this on Friday as the EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic visited him at the State House in Abuja.

According to the Nigerian leader, “If we were capable to fight a 30-month civil war and reorganised our country, I wonder why people are thinking that Nigeria cannot do it.

“We have the experience of the civil war. I could recall the role of the military, the army, each commander had in his pocket how to behave himself and how to allow international bodies like yourself to go round and see for themselves that people are treated in the most humane way.

“We have this experience and I assure you that we also have this confidence in your organisation. That is why I feel that Nigeria is capable of handling this crisis, it may take longer but we are capable of handling it.”

Furthermore, he admitted that the most important thing for Nigeria is to halt the proliferation of small arms into the country, saying it has caused a whole lot of crises in the Sahel region.

“As for Boko Haram,” Buhari added, “we try to disabuse the minds of the people and I think our people now understand the basic dishonesty in it. With my experience personally in the civil war, I am sure we will get over it.”