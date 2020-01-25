Popular cross-dresser Idris Okuneye better known as Bobrisky has dismissed speculations that he was on Thursday night arrested in Lagos.

According to a report on Instablog9ja, Bobrisky was arrested at his residence in Bera Estate, Chevron Drive, Lekki area of the state and his cars were also seized.

The officers were said to have brought him back earlier on Friday morning to take possession of his cars.

The report also said that his arrest is linked to his “cross-dressing” activities, as one of the officers allegedly said “we will turn him back to a guy.”

Addressing the claims, Bobrisky in an Instagram post on Friday evening, said he was not arrested and his cars were not seized.

In another post, the cross-dresser said “soldiers are never escorts, they only protect the civilians”