BBNaija’s Khloe Declares Support For Evicted Residents Of Tarkwa Bay

Days after several residents of Tarkwa Bay, an island near the Lagos harbour, were rendered homeless, former BBNaija housemate Oluwabusayi abiri aka Khloe has vowed to render supports to the affected people.

Concise News reports that soldiers stormed their homes on Tuesday, January 21, forcefully evicted them, and their homes were demolished.

However, in an Instagram post, Khloe who showed much concerns for the victims pledged to reach out to the residents in the little way she can.

Stating that also has the supports of her friends, the reality star sought donations from Nigerians, adding that people can’t keep waiting for the government to take steps before helping the needy.

sharing a photo of some residents, Khloe wrote “On the 21st of January 2020, tarkwa bay residents were left in tears as they were rendered homeless, jobless as the Nigerian naval officers evicted them from their homes. Tarqua bay houses about 10,000 resident and they were evicted without notice .

“Some kids lost their parents, some people were shot at and this is just so sad to look at . This yet again as shown us how much we live in a system that doesn’t care about us and we can’t keep waiting for the government to do anything for us , so we have to help ourselves which ever way we can.

“That’s why I and some of my friend @adukeshittabey have decided to go to Tarqua bay and reach out to those we can help and help who we can help .

“This is me seeking donations from you to help this people, nothing is to small. Please Dm me to make donations clothes, food , money anything you have to give would be very much appreciated!!