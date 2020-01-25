Bauchi Records 15 New Lassa Fever Cases, Confirms Three

The Bauchi state government has discovered no fewer than 15 new cases of the dreaded Lassa fever and confirmed three new cases of the disease in the state.

The Executive Chairman of Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Rilwanu Mohammed, confirmed the cases during a press briefing in Bauchi on Friday.

Mohammed noted that the three patients are presently receiving treatment at the infectious diseases isolation centre of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi.

According to him, the state is on high surveillance and medical personnel are frightened due to the recent development in Kano that claimed the lives of some health workers.

He said no record of any death in the state since the outbreak stressing that health officials are doing everything possible to curtail the outbreak.

Mohammed said, “This year, we have 15 suspected cases of Lassa fever – three confirmed cases out of the suspected … One thing that is giving us concern is no vaccine for it, we have only treatment of the contact and prophylaxis for the contact and then treatment of cases.

“So, doctors are afraid, and the nurses are also afraid but there is what we call universal safety precaution.

“Unless you touch this patient unless you touch the secretion; so you have to wear your gloves, you have to make sure that you protect yourself from contact with the secretion,” he added.

The agency boss explained that the secretion was infectious and urged health workers to be careful when treating infected patients.

He disclosed that the disease was prevalent in three local government areas of Bauchi, Toro, and Tafawa Balewa.

“So far, no death has been recorded this year,” Mohammed stated.