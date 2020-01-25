APC Finally Withdraws From Akwa-Ibom Rerun Elections

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced its withdrawal from the rerun elections in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The state Chairman of the party, Ini Okopido, made this known during a press conference on Friday evening at the party’s secretariat in Uyo, the state capital.

Stating the reason for the party’s action, Okopido accused the state Independent Electoral Commission in the state of bias and favouritism.

The state APC chairman said both Senator Godswill Akpabio whose candidacy has been replaced with Ekperikpe Ekpo for the Senatorial District election and Nse Ntuen for Essien Udim State Constituency will not participate in the elections.

He said the party has instituted a court process against INEC for failing to affirm the victory of Nse Ntuen as the member representing Essien Udim in the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly as ordered by the Appeal court.

He said: “APC has withdrawn from the re-run election in Essien Udim local government area as we are dissatisfied with the conduct of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state.”

“We have officially as a party withdrawn from the rerun elections in Essien Udim local government area. We are so dissatisfied with the conduct of INEC in Akwa Ibom State and we have withdrawn from the elections.

“As far as we are concerned, Igini has shown unprecedented bias against APC. He cannot give us a fair contest. We know he does not like APC in Akwa Ibom State and if he conducts any election in Akwa Ibom, the party will withdraw. Igini has not been fair to us as a state,” he said.