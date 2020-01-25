Amotekun: Southwest Governors Ready To Begin Operation

The South-West Governors’ Forum has said the governors of the region are ready to give the go-ahead to the commencement of Operation Amotekun any moment from now.

Chairman of the Forum and Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, made this known through his Special Adviser on Security Matters, Jimoh Dojumo, on Thursday.

The governor said this after the meeting between South-West governors and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo at the presidential villa in Abuja where they reached an agreement on the security outfit.

Akeredolu noted that the governors will begin recruitment any moment from now in line with the federal government position.

He said, “As it is now, we are good to go; any moment from now the operation will kick off. We are commencing our recruitment any moment from now in line with the government position.

The Ondo State Governor also said they would send a bill to the House of Assembly to begin legislative work on the outfit.

Akeredolu said, “We have involved the House of Assembly and the Attorney General is also involved. We will send the bill very soon. That is what we discussed in our meeting in Ibadan and we have concluded that everything will be in line with the community policing arrangement.”