Akwa Ibom: Akpabio Denies Participation In Rerun Elections

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, has denied participation in the ongoing rerun election for Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District and other rerun elections in the state.

Concise News reports that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused Apkabio of planning to rig the rerun elections in Essien Udim Local Government Area of the state.

However, in a statement by his media aide, Anietie Ekong, the minister distanced himself from the poll while also denying the rumour linking him to irregularities in the ongoing exercise.

Ekong said Akpabio is not in the local government area, and “has no interest whatsoever in what is going on there”.

He said: “It is well known that because of higher national responsibilities as Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Akpabio had withdrawn his candidature from the said election. He was replaced by the APC with Obongemem Ekperikpe Ekpo.

“The other candidates who were scheduled for the elections, Rt Hon Nse Ntuen and Rt. Hon Emmanuel Akpan have written to announce their withdrawal from the elections.

”And just yesterday, the State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Hon Ini Okopido at a widely publicized press conference announced that the APC will not participate in the rerun elections.

“So on what basis would any sane human being link Senator Akpabio to whatever is happening in Essien Udim Local Government Area?”