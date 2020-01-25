Abducted Leah Sharibu Gives Birth For Boko Haram Commander

The abducted girl Leah Sharibu has given birth to a baby boy for a top commander of the Boko Haram terrorist group.

Leah was abducted alongside other girls in a Dapchi, Adamawa State school by the insurgents since February 2018 and was not released following her refusal to deny the Christian faith.

A source close to the group told Sahara Reporters, however, that Leah was forced to accept Islam and also marry a top Boko Haram commander.

My Husband’s Death Not In Vain – CAN Leader’s Wife

Meanwhile, the wife of the slain Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State Lawan Andimi has said her husband did not die in vain.

Concise News report that Andimi was executed by Boko Haram insurgents on Tuesday days after he was abducted by the group.

While reacting to the death of her husband, Mrs Andimi expressed happiness that her husband was with God and did not deny Jesus Christ.

She, however, called on the Federal Government to dislodge Boko Haram terrorist from Sambisa forest and the country at large.

“Different thoughts passed through my mind especially I never saw a situation where my husband will be abducted and taken to another place for twenty days,” she told Channels TV. “But I thank God Almighty because my husband did not deny Jesus Christ. he is now with God.

“I will call on the government to do its best in solving this problem of insecurity so that it does not happen to others just as it happened to me.

“We have a very serious problem in this country because our villages and towns are insecure and people are suffering. Honestly, the way I find myself today us beyond me.

“I appeal to the government to do something about this forest where they detain those abducted, even if it will involve getting assistance from other countries, please let them do that and clear this forest to please so that we can have peace here.

“This country is in bad shape right now because of insecurity. We can no longer go to farm; my younger brother was slaughtered on his farm some years ago. He left behind a wife and four children and my late husband is the one taking care of them and now they abducted and killed him. We pray for God’s intervention in this country.”