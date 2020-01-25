22 Dead, Thousands Injured As Earthquake Hits Turkey

No lesser than 22 people died and several injured in a 6.7 magnitude earthquake that struck eastern Turkey on Friday evening, Concise News understands.

According to Turkish Interior Minister Sulyman Soylu , at least ten buildings collapsed during the quake which struck near the town of Sivrice, in eastern Elazig province.

Eighteen people were killed in Elazig province and four in Malatya, said Soylu at a news conference on Saturday.

The minister said around 39 people were pulled from under the rubble of collapsed building overnight, adding that 22 people remain trapped.

The Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca on Saturday, said about 1,030 people were injured and hospitalized, but the number could rise.

Preliminary reports say the earthquake lasted 40 seconds, the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said.

According to CNN, the earthquake was felt in several other countries, including Iraq, Syria and Lebanon.

All relevant departments were taking measures to ensure the safety of citizens following the earthquake, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said early Saturday. Interior, health and environment ministers were sent to the quake-hit area.