2022 W/Cup: We’ll Back Eagles To Qualify For Competition – NFF

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick has assured that the football body will support Gernot Rohr-led Super Eagles to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

Concise News reports that Nigeria were drawn in Group C of the third round of qualifiers for 2022 World Cup qualifier with Cape Verde, Liberia and Central African Republic.

Winners from the ten groups will be played in a knockout round tie to determine Africa’s representatives for the global soccer fiesta in Qatar.

While reacting to the draw, Pinnick urged the Eagles not to underestimate their opponents, assuring that the NFF will support the team.

“We have found ourselves in a tricky group that looks easy on paper, but difficult on the field of play in the qualifying race for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar,” Pinnick told Soccernet.

“Although I am delighted with the group, we must not underestimate teams like Liberia, Cape Verde and Central African Republic (CAR), because they can be difficult to beat.

“Besides, there are no minnows in the football any longer, and it would be an aberration if we fold our arms and believe we will qualify with ease.”

“At this point, we won’t leave any stone unturned if we are to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. We will support the Super Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr with useful technical assistance to make things easy for us.”