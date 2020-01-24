Why Bolivia Cut Off Diplomatic Relations With Cuba

The interim government of Bolivia on Friday broke off diplomatic relations with Cuba because the island nation has allegedly shown permanent hostility toward it.

It is understood that Bolivia has had a conservative government since November, when Senate vice president Jeanine Anez, declared herself Head of state.

Interim Foreign Minister Yerko Nunez, criticized a tweet by his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez, who on Thursday accused Anez of having staged a coup and of “servility” toward the U.S.

“The Cuban government has systematically damaged the bilateral relations based on mutual respect, non-interference in internal affairs,“ Nunez said.

He criticized the recent and inadmissible comments of Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, the permanent hostility and constant attacks by Cuba against Bolivia’s constitutional government.

The Anez government had already severed relations with leftist Venezuela, increasing its international isolation.

Bolivians will elect a new president and parliament on 3 May.