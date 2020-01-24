Days after American TV media mogul Wendy Williams stirred reactions among her fans for farting during her show, she has denied the claims.
Concise News reports that Williams was in the midst of the Hot Topics segment on “The Wendy Williams Show” when she uncomfortably shuffled in her seat after a studio microphone picked a loud fart sound.
But addressing the moment that has been dubbed ‘Fartgate’ and left her being called ‘Windy’ Williams said she has never farted during the show.
“I want to talk to you about something very, very serious. I’ve been going through this for a moment and I would like to have a private conversation with you, okay?”
She continued: “I have never farted once on this show. As a matter of fact, I barely fart, you know why?
“Because gas gets released several different ways and mine is belching because all I do is talk.”
Wendy added: “Let me tell you something right now, okay? I don’t lean over like this to release a fart, I’m lean over like this because it’s comfortable.
“If I sit [straight] all the time, it’s heavy on my spine. I don’t have the back. I’m not trying to get the back.
“I like to release my hips and lean, you know what I’m saying? … I’ve been doing this for 11 years on this show!”
Even after debunking the claims, some of her fans still find it incredible to believe.