Afrobeats queen, Yemi Alade known for releasing jaw-dropping videos has come through with the visuals for “Remind You”, a track off her fourth studio album “Woman of Steel”.

Concise News reports that Alade’s performance in professing her love for her hunky lover who is Beninese-American actor and model Djimon Hounsou is outstanding.

The music visual was directed by Ovie Etseyatse.

