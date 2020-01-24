Transfer: Barcelona Striker Leaves Spain For EPL Club

As clubs continue to do business in the winter transfer window, English Premier League (EPL) side, Aston Villa have completed a deal for Barcelona youngster Louie Barry for a fee of around one million euros.

Concise News reports that the 16-year-old moved to La Masia from West Bromwich Albion in July 2019, but his time with the Blaugrana wasn’t as expected as he made just seven league appearances, scoring twice.

Barry also played three games in the UEFA Youth League, though Barcelona Juvenil A were eliminated in the group stage.

“It [Louie’s signing] sends a powerful message about the ambition of this football club,” academy manager Mark Harrison told VillaTV.

“We’re delighted, Louie is a local person and his family are all Villa fans, as is Louie.

“He is still a very young man but as he’s developed, he’s always been one player that you always recognise as having outstanding attributes. He’s got a fantastic mentality, he’s desperate to do well for this football club.

“He’s really driven, he’s got great family support, but in terms of what he can achieve, we firmly believe that he can be an outstanding number nine for this football club.”

Barca confirm Neto’s ankle sprain

In related news, Barcelona have confirmed that Neto suffered a sprained ankle during their 2-1 Copa del Rey victory away at Ibiza on Wednesday night.

The goalkeeper underwent tests on the injury on Thursday morning after landing awkwardly on his left foot during the second half.

The Brazilian won’t be available for the trip to Mestalla to take on Valencia on Saturday, with Inaki Pena expected to take his place in the squad.