Transfer: Barcelona Join Inter In Eriksen Pursuit

Barcelona have reportedly made an enquiry about signing Christian Eriksen from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur during the January transfer window.

Eriksen met with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy on Tuesday and reiterated he wanted to join Inter Milan this month, according to Sky Sports.

Inter are still pushing hard to get him but it now appears as though Barcelona have entered the frame for his signature.

However, while there is still no agreement between Tottenham and Inter on the final fee for Eriksen, personal terms are understood to have been agreed and the deal is close to being completed, according to Sky in Italy.

Eriksen’s contract expires at the end of the season and he has been free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs since January 1.

Inter made a renewed £11m plus bonuses offer for the Denmark international on Monday, but Spurs are holding out for their £17m valuation.

However, Inter Milan’s chief-executive Giuseppe Marotta is optimistic the two clubs can agree a deal for Eriksen this month. He told Sky in Italy: “Eriksen is a fantastic player. We’re waiting and we’re still confident in this deal.”

The 27-year-old has made 28 appearances in all competitions for Spurs this season but has scored just twice in the Premier League.

He was included in Tottenham’s matchday squad for their 2-1 win over Norwich on Wednesday, coming off the bench shortly after the hour-mark.

Inter have already completed the signings of Victor Moses and Ashley Young this month.